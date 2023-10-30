Leopard spotted near MS Dhoni International School in Bengaluru, area put on high alert

A leopard was spotted on Sunday near Bengaluru's MS Dhoni International School in Whitefield. Residents and parents were cautioned to stay inside their homes and take necessary safety precautions. The CCTV footage showed the leopard was strolling near the school.

The incident has triggered serious concern among parents and the school authorities. Upon seeing the footage, the local forest department was immediately notified, and they have since initiated efforts to safely capture and relocate the big cat.

While there have been no reported incidents of harm, the school, in an email, asked parents to take all safety precautions for their children.

"It has come to our attention that a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of Singasandra area, but according to the latest update, it has moved far away and was spotted near GB Palya and the forest department is in pursuit of capturing the leopard. We have implemented additional safety measures within the school premises," the letter read.

"Our security team is on high alert and will be closely monitoring the area. We kindly request your cooperation in reinforcing safety measures with your children," the letter further stated.

Meanwhile, in another incident, another leopard was reportedly spotted on the same day at Singasandra near Electronic City in Bengaluru. "Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield," the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja told PTI.

Major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon are located in the surrounding areas. Singasandra's proximity to Bannerghatta National Park makes it prone to wildlife straying there.

