LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Registration for 8,000 jobs closes on October 1; check exam schedule, fee, other details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is going to close its hiring process for 8,000 Assistant posts on October 1, 2019. The registration for LIC Assistant recruitment 2019 opened on 17th September. Interested candidates can visit the company's official website licindia.in to apply. LIC is offering more than 8,000 vacancies across various states and regions across the country.
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
The minimum age to apply for the assistant post at LIC is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Candidates applying for the LIC Assistant post will be shortlisted through a two-tier process--online preliminary test followed by pre-recruitment test. Candidates who will clear both the tests will be allowed to go under a pre-recruitment medical test.
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Job Responsibilities
The job responsibilities for the Assistant post at LIC comprise clerical work, window operations, cashier posts and customer service executives with a monthly stipend of Rs 14,435.
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India, licindia.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' to open the link 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019'
Step 3: Now, click on the 'Zone' link and then on the 'Division' link
Step 4: The link redirects the candidates to the online registration page
Step 5: To register application, choose the tab 'Click here for New Registration' and enter name, contact details and email address
Step 6: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent.
Step 7: Fill up the form and upload all the required documents
Step 8: Click on 'Final Submit' only after verifying and ensuring that the uploaded photograph and signature, and other details filled by you are correct.
Step 9: Make fee payment and save the registration number and password for future use.
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Application fee
General category candidates will have to pay Rs 510 plus GST charges to apply for LIC Assistant post. For SC/ST and PwD candidates, the form fee is Rs 85.
The LIC Assistant Recruitment is organised to fill up vacant position in the divisional offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.
