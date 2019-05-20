LIC releases 1,753 job openings for ADO post; check dates, application fee, salary, other details

Life Insurance Corporation has released an official notification for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) for eight zones on its official website licindia.in.

The notification was released for a total of 1,753 ADO posts in various Divisional offices under Western Zonal Offices, Maharashtra.

Candidates who are interested to apply for LIC ADO 2019 can fill the application form available on the LIC website by June 9, 2019. Candidates can download LIC ADO exam admit card from June 29,2019.

The selection will be done on the basis of online examination (Preliminary), Online Examination (Main) and an interview.

Eligibility criteria

1. LIC is hiring both open candidates and candidates who have previously worked as an employee under Employees category and Agents category in the Corporation.

2. All the candidates must be at least a graduate from a university established under a statute or approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

3. Candidates who will have an experience of at lease two years in the insurance industry will be given preference.

Salary details:

Candidates selected for ADO post will be paid fixed Rs 34,503 stipend per month as per rules of the LIC.

Age Limit:

Candidates should not be above 30 years of age .

Application Fee:

For general category: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Reserved category: Candidates under this category will have to pay Rs 50.

Last date to pay fee is June 9, 2019.

Total vacancies: 1753

Zone wise vacancy details:

Ahmedabad: 168

Amravati: 77

Aurangabad: 74

Bhavnagar: 58

Gandhinagar: 71

Goa: 58

Kolhapur: 54

Mumbai: 452

Nadiad: 47

Nagpur: 105

Nanded: 31

Nashik: 107

Pune: 126

Rajkot: 90

Satara: 29

Surat: 81

Thane: 62

Vadodara: 63

Important Dates for LIC ADO Recruitment 2019

Commencement of on-line registration of application - 20 May 2019

Last date of registration of application - June 09, 2019

Last date for printing your application - June 26, 2019

Online Fee Payment - May 20 to June 09, 2019

Dates of Online Examination-Preliminary (tentative) - July 06 13, 2019

Dates of Online Examination-Main (tentative) - August 10, 2019

