Light rain brings down Delhi temperature by 10 degrees; more showers likely on Monday

As light rain hit parts of the national capital on Sunday, it recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degree Celsius -- which is 10 degrees below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2015.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.3 mm of rainfall. Palam and Lodhi Road observatories recorded traces of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi (recorded at the base station Safdarjung) was recorded at 22.8°C, which was a degree below normal.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with very light rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

1) The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till 3rd May and reduce significantly thereafter from 4th May.



2) Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm activity and isolated heavy rainfall likely over: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2023

On Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi experienced cooler temperatures in April compared to the intense heat it faced in the month last year, with frequent western disturbances leading to more rainfall and below-normal average maximum temperature.

The city recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, the lowest since 2015 (34.5 degrees Celsius), according to IMD data.

On average, the city logs a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius in April.

At the beginning of April, the IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country barring some parts of northwest India.

(With PTI inputs)

