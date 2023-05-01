WATCH: BJP worker throws mobile phone at PM Modi during Karnataka elections 2023 roadshow in Mysuru

A mobile phone was hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vehicle while he was holding a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday. The Prime Minister’s roadshow was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaigning for Karnataka elections, which are slated to take place on May 10, 2023.

The police found in its investigation that someone from the crowd hurled the phone at the Prime Minister accidentally while throwing flowers at the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister indicated the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers accompanying him, as per the police.

#WATCH | Security breach seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, a mobile phone was thrown on PM’s vehicle. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rnoPXeQZgB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Alok Kumar told news agency PTI: “The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM’s vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later”.

He added, “In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no ill intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths”.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas accompanied the Prime Minister when the incident took place. He donned the traditional Mysuru ‘Peta’ and a shawl during the road show which passed through many parts of the city.

Besides the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Kolar, Channapatra in Ramanagara district, and Belur in Hassan district on Sunday. He also held public meetings in Kudachi in Belagavi district, Humnabad in Bidar district, and a road show in Bengaluru on Saturday. Voting for Karnataka elections 2023 will take place on May 10 whereas the results will be announced on May 13.

(With agency inputs)

