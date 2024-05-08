Lionsgate India teams up with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films for two exciting movie projects

Lionsgate India has announced a partnership with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films to produce two new movies. The films are described as a genre-bending adventure and a romantic comedy with a unique twist.

While specific details about the movies are still less, the first film is said to combine comedy with action, promising thrills, drama, and fun. The romantic comedy will feature lovable and memorable characters. Both films are currently in the scripting stage, with top creative talent leading the way.

Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the projects highlight their commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audiences worldwide.

"“The projects underscore our commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audience world over, and we are thrilled to bring this to life for our audiences in India. This is a testament to the power of gripping storytelling and the creative vision of our partners," he said.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising their dedication to producing high-quality content that resonates with Indian audiences globally.

Kavita Sharma Gandhi, Founder of EFAR Films, expressed her delight in joining forces with Lionsgate and Abundantia Entertainment, emphasising their goal of telling stories rooted in Indian culture with universal appeal. Sharma Gandhi's EFAR Films is known for leading film and OTT projects from concept development to marketing.

Malhotra, who has produced successful films like Airlift and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, founded Abundantia Entertainment eleven years ago. Sharma Gandhi, a former Viacom18 executive, has also held senior roles at HBO's Asian unit and Zoom TV. Together, the three companies are looking forward to creating a memorable cinematic experience through their unique partnership.