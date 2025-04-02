'Literally broke me from inside': Redditor shares night shift ordeal, says asked to work till 12pm. Netizens weigh in

A social media user recently shared his experience of working a cumbersome night shift wherein he was required to watch the screen whole night. He was also required to inform the IT desk if any of the company's finance programs broke down.

The user titled the Reddit post as: "As sleep deprivation is a well-documented form of torture, how does corporates justify making their employees work 24/7?" In his post, he detailled how continued to work through it out whilst dealing with sleep deprivation.

"Then in the morning, the people continued asking me to work till 12 pm. So essentially I had no sleep from yesterday till today 12 pm. After which, I tried sleeping but couldn't fall asleep. It literally broke me from inside, I have had pulled all nighters in the past but that was due to travel, my personal work, or some celebrations, etc," the user said in his post.

He said that he feels completely broken, knowing that he would have to do this mundane task continuously for the coming 4 days and then at the beginning of every month.

"I don't know why but this just feels like torture to me," the Redditor signed off.

Soon after the post came up on Reddit, social media users were quick to share their takes. While some called it "torture", others questioned why the company couldn't simply automate this mundane process.

"I'm assuming that if you say no or just go home, then, they'll fire you?" a user asked.

"Have you heard of other companies providing better work life balance? If yes, just find those companies and try to join there, it isn't worth it being abused like this... unless you have no other option," a concerned user chimed in.

"You should start questioning, ask for compensation. I had similar experience while I had lost my regular job during COVID. Started asking for extra compensation for long work hours, assumed they would throw me off but anyways that is the only way companies would learn. If it is too much, just leave," a third user advised.

"Well, I am from IT, and why don't you tell your managers and the stupid IT folks to build automatic monitoring on these. Like when the program fails, an email or an SMS is sent to everyone. I mean how stupid is this to watch a screen, when we have all monitoring possible!!" a fourth user commented.