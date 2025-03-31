‘Rent will become more than salary...’: Techie sheds light on Bengaluru’s brutal housing math as pay hikes shrink

In Bengaluru’s tech corridors, a troubling equation is emerging: rent hikes are outpacing salary raises, and the math isn’t adding up for residents. Despite modest pay bumps, professionals are watching their living costs climb faster — sometimes to the point where annual rent nearly mirrors their yearly income. What was once a safe financial gap is closing fast, leaving many wondering how long they can afford to stay in the city they work in.

For Ray, a software engineer in Bengaluru, this shift is already personal. He received a 7.5 percent raise in his recent appraisal — only to be hit with a 10 percent rent hike. “If the trend continues, someday my rent will be more than my salary,” he said.

Others shared similar concerns. Some said their hikes were even lower than Ray’s, with a few pointing out that anything less than 10 percent fails to match rising costs. “Under the current rate of inflation, companies should offer at least a 10 percent hike,” one user commented.

Salary hike I received was 7.5% meanwhile BLR landlord increased the rent by 10%.



If this goes on, someday my rent will become more than salary. — Ray (@sde_ray) March 28, 2025

The conversation struck a chord across the tech community. “This is true for most IT employees in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Half of our salary goes into paying rent, and the other half goes into paying taxes,” wrote one user.

Another post painted a bleak picture: “Anything less than a 10% salary hike is criminal. Authorities suppress inflation data, and companies use it to justify minimal hikes. Meanwhile, rent, groceries, other basic items increase by 10% YoY are the becoming norm. Time to face our metro cities realities!”

One voice summed up the situation in a punchy breakdown:

“Welcome to the modern urban scam: Salary growth crawls, rent hikes sprint.

7.5% hike feels good until:

➡️ Electricity bill +12%

➡️ Rent +10%

➡️ Milk +15%

➡️ Savings? -10%

It’s not cost of living — it’s cost of staying. At this rate, someday your landlord will be richer off your salary than you. This isn't just inflation — it's lifestyle taxation without legislation.”

The sentiment even spilled over to Grok, Elon Musk’s AI assistant, as curious users asked if it was mathematically possible for rent to exceed salary. The answer? Yes — it’s a real possibility.