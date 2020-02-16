'Little mufflerman' attends Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

'Little Mufflerman', the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal whose images went viral on counting day, was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. The little boy was invited by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The one-year-old "Mufflerman", whose original name is Avyaan Tomar was first spotted at the AAP headquarters at ITO on the result day of the Delhi Assembly election on February 11.

The one-year-old was declared "cutest child of the day" by netizens on February 11. Little Tomar had donned CM Kejriwal's maroon-coloured sweater, mufflers, a fake moustache as well as spectacles on result's day.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal became third-time chief minister of Delhi. He took the oath, along with six other AAP leaders on Sunday. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain were sworn in as ministers of Kejriwal's cabinet today.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi for 3rd time