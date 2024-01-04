scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Lord Ram was a meat eater: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's video kicks up a row

Feedback

Lord Ram was a meat eater: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's video kicks up a row

In the video shared by Arun Yadav, BJP Haryana’s social media head, Awhad can be heard saying Lord Ram would have eaten meat due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Awhad’s statement came days after ruling BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding January 22 — the day the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated — be declared as dry day and non-vegetarian food banned for a day. Awhad’s statement came days after ruling BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding January 22 — the day the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated — be declared as dry day and non-vegetarian food banned for a day.

Jitendra Awhad, a leader from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, kicked up row after a purported video of his claiming Lord Ram consumed meat became viral. 

In the video shared by Arun Yadav, BJP Haryana’s social media head, Awhad can be heard saying Lord Ram would have eaten meat due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.

“Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not?,” Awhad said in the video. He was addressing a crowd of party workers in Shirdi.

"We don’t read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is ours. Of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat… Ram was never a vegetarian."

BJP leaders have called for action against him, demanding immediate arrest of the NCP leader.

Awhad’s statement came days after ruling BJP MLA Ram Kadam wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding January 22 — the day the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated — be declared as dry day and non-vegetarian food banned for a day. 

Awhad, however, stood by his statement.  “My statements were factual. A systematic attempt is being made to make Ram a vegetarian. Over 80% people of this country are non-vegetarian and they are devotees of Lord Ram,” he said.

The video comes when the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is in full swing. The ceremony, which  is scheduled for January 22, has triggered tussle between the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the opposition bloc INDIA over invites.
 

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement