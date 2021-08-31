Lottery Sambad Result August 31: ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery winner announcement today, where to check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ on August 31 (Tuesday). Results of this lottery are announced every Tuesday. All those who participated in this lottery can view the results on the official Lottery Sambad portal at 4pm.

Winners in this lottery bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets to take home a whopping Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner bags Rs 9,000. There is also a consolation prizes worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result on August 31

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.08.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ link

Step 3: View the lottery results

Step 4: Cross check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on your screen

Winners will have to surrender their lottery tickets at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the date of lottery result announcement in order to claim cash prizes. The authorities concerned will then verify the numbers and the tickets for authenticity. After verification process is complete and deduction of taxes, winners will get their cash prizes.

West Bengal Lottery Department conducts 7 weekly lotteries – Dear Bangabhumi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangabhumi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday), Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday) and Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday).

