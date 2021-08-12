Lottery Sambad Result August 12: ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery winners announcement timings, where to check

West Bengal State Lotteries Department will declare the results of the popular weekly 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery on August 12 (Thursday) at 4 pm. Those who participated in this lottery can check their results on the official website -- lotterysambadresult.in. Winners of this lottery can take huge cash prizes home. First prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner gets Rs 9,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winner will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi results

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 12.08.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on the screen

The West Bengal State Lotteries Department organizes seven weekly lotteries—Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday), Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangalakshami Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday) and Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday).

