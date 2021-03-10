Lottery Sambad result March 10: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle, West Bengal State Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results and updates

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct lottery legally. Nagaland and West Bengal are among those states. Nagaland's evening lottery Sambad, which is also known as 'Dear Eagle' is extremely popular and the winners can access their results in the PDF format on nagalandlotteries.com.

The results of this lottery will be released in 3 rounds 11:55 am, 04:00 pm and 08:00 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery result ticket cost and cash prize

The ticket for Nagaland Dear Day Lottery 10.03.21 costs Rs 6 and the first prize winner shall get a cash prize worth Rs 1 crore. Second, third and fourth prize winners shall get Rs 9,000, Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 and the fifth prize winners will get Rs 120 respectively.

In order to claim their prizes, winners need to present their tickets in intact form and should have a government-recognised photo ID like AADHAAR card and their passport size photographs. Authorities concerned will not accept tickets in damaged condition.

Tickets can be purchased from a local agent and those having valid state domicile certificate can buy these tickets. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries conducts 7 weekly lotteries-Dear Flamingo, Dear Parrot, Dear Eagle, Dear Falcon, Dear Vulture, Dear Ostrich and Dear Hawk.

All you need to know about West Bengal State Lottery

West Bengal Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' is a popular weekly lottery held every Wednesday, with tickets selling a price of Rs 6. First prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner receives Rs 9,000.

The third prize worth Rs 500 and the fourth prize worth Rs 250 are awarded to various winners. Fifth prize worth Rs 120 is doled out to ticket holders and a consolation prize worth Rs 1000 will also be awarded to valid ticket holders. Ticket holders can check their results at the official West Bengal State Lottery Department's official website.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises 7 weekly lotteries-Dear Bangalakhmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakhsmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.