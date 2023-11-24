China says ‘immunity gap’ led to respiratory illnesses, not ‘mysterious pneumonia’

Chinese media, refuting reports of a “mysterious pneumonia” that has led numerous children to the hospitals, have said that the spread of respiratory illnesses this winter is due to a rise in “immunity gap”. Respiratory expert Wang Guangfa explained that there has been a decrease in antibodies due to the protective precautions taken in the last three years due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang Guangfa said that after three years of fighting against COVID-19, China’s surveillance and monitoring for epidemics and general diseases has become more accurate and timely, as mentioned in a report in state mouthpiece, Global Times.

"We shouldn't cast doubt on China's capability to monitor epidemic trends or respiratory diseases. More science studies will be needed to judge if there are any unknown reasons for these respiratory diseases," said the expert.

Explaining that the immunity gap is the result of decreased antibodies against pathogens among the general public, experts have advised personal protection, including vaccination, good hygiene habits.

The Chinese health authorities have advised medical institutes to implement hierarchical medical diagnosis mechanisms to ease the pressure on hospitals. Minors with mild symptoms have been asked to see doctors at local clinics or pediatric departments of general hospitals to avoid dense gatherings in hospitals.

As per the report, mycoplasma infection, influenza and adenovirus infection are among the common respiratory diseases prevalent in China. While mycoplasma infections are declining, the other respiratory viral infections are on the rise.

In the November 13-19 week, the positive rate of influenza virus detection continued to rise in the southern and northern provinces, the report added. Major hospitals in Shanghai have been increasing pre-examination tests and medical scheduling.

Tong Zhaohui, director of the Beijing Institute of Respiratory Medicine said that infections among children are more this year but the state of their illness is not worsening.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked China “for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children”.

“On 22 November, WHO requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism. We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems. WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China,” WHO said.

Also read: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Hospitals overwhelmed with ill children, WHO seeks details