Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL match: Where, when and how to watch

Lucknow Super Giants is set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The IPL match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday.

The IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals will be shown live on Star Sports networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Jio Cinema will broadcast live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking about their opening game, the Delhi Capitals' Captain David Warner told ANI, "Lucknow have a good squad. They did well last year as well. We know we are going to face some good spinners and they have some good fast bowlers as well. Their Captain KL Rahul is an exciting player. But we just have to execute our plans as best as we can."

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as Vice-Captain in the side, "Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier."

Lucknow Super Giants team include KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Delhi Capitals' team include David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal.

