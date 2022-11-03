Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Date, time, how to watch the last eclipse of 2022

The month of November is full of astronomical events including a total lunar eclipse, Leonid meteor shower, view of Uranus, moon beneath Saturn and many more. On November 8, a total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be visible in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia.

As per NASA, the moon will pass into earth’s shadow and turn red during the eclipse. The phenomenon will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years. The next lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

During the lunar eclipse, the sky will be full of stars glittering and as usual the full moon will be dimmed to dull red on the day. With a pair binocular, viewers will be able to get a glimpse of ice planet Uranus. Lunar eclipses are also called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

Lunar eclipse in India

In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible in cities including New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

The total phase of lunar eclipse will be visible for a total of 1 hour and 24 minutes. The duration of partial phase will be 3 hours and 38 minutes, whereas penumbrial phase will last for 5 hours and 52 minutes.

How to watch Lunar eclipse 2022

NASA says that viewers don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.

