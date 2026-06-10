Luxury lifestyle online backfires: MP influencer targeted in major theft after flaunting gold, cash online

A social media influencer from Madhya Pradesh who frequently posted videos showcasing gold jewellery, cash bundles and a lavish lifestyle has become the victim of a major theft, prompting discussions about the risks of flaunting wealth online.

Rachna Gurjar, a content creator from Shivpuri district, often shared reels featuring expensive ornaments and stacks of currency notes. Her videos gained significant traction on social media, where she built a following by documenting her lifestyle.

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According to police, unidentified thieves broke into Gurjar’s residence in Mohni village and made away with gold jewellery, silver ornaments, cash and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees. The burglary reportedly took place during the night and appeared to be carefully planned.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage found that the suspects allegedly used a ladder to enter the property. Before carrying out the theft, they reportedly tampered with surveillance equipment, attempting to avoid being captured on camera. The burglars then searched the house, broke open cupboards and escaped with valuables.

The family later discovered the theft and alerted the police. Images from the scene showed rooms in disarray, with belongings scattered across the house after the burglars’ search for valuables. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, where many users speculated that the influencer’s public display of wealth may have made her a target. While authorities have not confirmed any direct link between her online content and the burglary, investigators are examining all possibilities as part of the probe.

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Sanjeev Mool, Additional Superintendent of Police, stated that a complaint has been filed and that efforts are being made to track down the offenders. After observing social media activity, police are also looking into whether the culprits purposefully targeted the house.