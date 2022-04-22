Lyrid meteor shower: How, when and where to watch in India

The annual Lyrid meteor shower will peak in the skies on Friday night, ending around a three-month-long drought of shooting stars.

The meteors will dash past Earth as the planet enters the debris field left past its parent comet. Lyrids are debris of Comet Thatcher, which is presently travelling at a distance of 1,60,00,00,000 km from the planet.

Lyrid meteor shower - what is it?

The Lyrid meteor is a debris field in Earth's orbit which has been left behind by Comet Thatcher when it was on its way to the Sun in its orbit.

When the earth passes around this debris field in its orbit every year, the remains of the comet enter the planet's upper atmosphere and burn up from friction, which leaves behind a trail of shooting stars called the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

The Lyrids have been observed for 2,700 years and are known for their bright and fast meteors, though not as fast or as copious as the famous Perseids, according to NASA.

Lyrids often leave glowing dust trails behind them as they dash past the Earth's atmosphere and can be observed for several seconds.

Lyrid meteor shower: When to watch?

Active since April 15, the meteors will peak in Indian skies on Friday night and will continually pass traverse till April 29 at around 10-15 meteors per hour.

However, Moon may reduce the visibility of these shooting stars by 25-50 per cent because of its high brightness.

Astronomers have stated that the meteors can be seen most clearly during the morning hours before dawn. Presently, travelling away from the Sun, Comet Thatcher will start its return course in another 45 years.

Where in India can people watch Lyrids meteor shower tonight?

The Lyrids meteor shower can be watched across all cities in India. The meteor shower will peak around 8.31 pm in Delhi, Kolkata, and in other parts of the country, Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer with the MP Birla Planetarium told indiatoday.in.