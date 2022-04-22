Weekend binge: Top releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, other OTT platforms this week

Movie enthusiasts unite! If you don’t want to leave the comforts of your home and are looking for something to binge this weekend, we have you covered. The new episodes of Julia Roberts and Sean Penn-starrer series Gaslit will release on a weekly basis on Lionsgate Play from April 25 whereas the Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra-starrer series Guilty Minds is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 22.

Movies, web series on Amazon Prime Video

Guilty Minds

Amazon Prime Video’s first legal drama Guilty Minds will start streaming on April 22. The legal drama stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in lead roles. The series follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers and college friends Kashaf Quaze and Deepak Rana. The series has 10 episodes, all of which will be available from today.

Oh My Dog

Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film captures the pure bond between a blind Siberian Husky and a school-going kid. It also talks about how disabilities should not be looked down upon and that everyone has the right to survive in this world. The film released in Tamil and Telugu on April 21.

Movies, web series on Netflix

Better Call Saul S6

This season traces the transformation of Jimmy into Saul Goodman, the one who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”. It released on April 19 and features Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Micheal Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito in significant roles.

Heartstopper

This series is based on Alice Oseman’s bestselling graphic novel of the same name and released on April 22. It captures the friendship of Charlie, an openly gay over-thinker, and Nick, a soft-hearted rugby player. The series stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Crofty, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade, Alan Turkington and Yasmin Finney in significant roles.

Taxi Driver

The Korean series, directed by Park Joon Woo, encapsulates the story of a mysterious taxi service—Rainbow Taxi Service-- that takes revenge on behalf of those victims who are unable to get justice from the law. Kim Do-Ki is a mysterious driver, whose mother was murdered and Kang Ha-na is an attorney. Go-eun is an IT specialist whereas others consider her to be a hacker. Kim Do-Ki and Go-eun work together at the Rainbow Taxi Company.

The series stars Lee Je-hoon, Esom, Pye Ye-Jin, Kim Eui-sung, Cha Ji-yeon, Lee Yoo-jun an d Jang Hyuk-jin in siginificant roles. It is available from April 22.

All About Gila

The film, directed by Jose Miguel Contreras, shows popular Spanish comedians who take the stage and pick up the phone to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila by recreating his most iconic standup acts. It features Dani Rovira, Ana Morgade, Ignatius Farray and David Broncano in significant roles.

He’s Expecting

The series captures the rare cases where men conceive and give birth. To his shock, elite advertising professional Kentaro Hiyama finds out that he is pregnant one day. He and his partner Aki Seto are confused by this event. The series then delves into the challenges and scrutiny faced by Kentaro from his company and society.

Directed by Yuko Hakoda and Takeo Kikuchi, this series features Takumi Saitoh, Juri Ueno, Mariko Tsutsui, Lily Franky and Kazuya Takahashi in significant roles. It is available from April 21.

Other OTT releases of this week

Gaslit (Lionsgate Play)

The series is based on the Watergate Scandal in the US that involved the administration of ex-President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974. New episodes will release every Monday beginning from April 25.

The series has been directed by Joel Edgerton and Nash Edgerton and features actors like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in lead roles. Besides Roberts and Penn, the series also features Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp and Aleksander Filimonović.

Burnt (Lionsgate Play)

Directed by John Wells, the film stars Bradley Cooper as Adam Jones, the film captures the life of a brilliant-but-troubled chef looking for a shot at redemption. The film also stars Sienna Miller, Omar Sy, Daniel Bruhl, Matthew Rhys, Riccardo Thurman and Emma Thompson. It will release on April 22.

Ghani (Aha)

The Varun Tej-starrer film captures the life of a boxer who has been training since a young age to fulfill his dreams. Things take a drastic and tough turn, totally changing his life. The film also features actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia, Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya and Tanikella Bharani in significant roles. It will release on April 22.

Manmatha Leelai (Aha)

The film captures two one-night stands in the life of a man that happen 10 years apart but seem eerily similar to each other. The film stars Ashok Selvan, Samyukta Hegde, Riya Suman, Smruthi Venkat, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran and Jayaprakash in significant roles. It will release on April 22

London Files (Voot)

The series captures the journey of Detective Ohm Singh tasked to find the missing daughter of a media mogul Amar Roy. While solving the case, Singh also has to deal with his past that continues to haunt him. The series released on April 21 and features Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Nicholas Benjamin, Medha Rana and Gopal Dutta in significant roles.