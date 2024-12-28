'Magnus was not willing to...': Viswanathan Anand says rules are rules on jeans row at FIDE, no exceptions for World No. 1

Magnus Carlsen, the world’s top-ranked chess player, left the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship in controversy after refusing to comply with the tournament’s dress code. The move came after Carlsen was fined for wearing jeans, which are prohibited under FIDE regulations, on the event’s second day.

Deputy President of FIDE and former world champion Viswanathan Anand said the governing body had no option but to enforce the rules. “He simply refused to follow rules, leaving us with little choice,” Anand told Chessbase India. “Today, this decision seemed emotional. Magnus was not willing to compromise.”

Carlsen’s refusal to change his jeans before the ninth round resulted in his exclusion from the tournament pairings. According to Anand, FIDE offered Carlsen several opportunities to comply. “The arbiter said that as long as Magnus changed his jeans before the ninth round, it would be fine. But Magnus stated that he was not going to do it on principle,” Anand explained.

The five-time world champion’s principled stand created a storm in the chess world. “Every other player is following the rules. Ian Nepomniachtchi was asked to change, and he did so. That is why he was able to continue,” Anand said.

When asked if he spoke to Carlsen directly, Anand said he had only approached the player’s father, Henrik Carlsen, for clarification. “He stated that they were not going to concede. So I left,” Anand added.

The incident has sparked debate over whether strict adherence to dress codes is essential for chess tournaments or if FIDE’s enforcement lacks flexibility. Anand maintained that the decision was purely procedural. “The arbiter applied the rules, and we supported that. It wasn’t a step we wanted to take,” he said.

Carlsen’s dramatic exit has highlighted the rift between him and FIDE, raising questions about whether his stand was an isolated incident or indicative of deeper tensions with the governing body.