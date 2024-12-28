'I'm out, f**k you...': Chess ace Magnus Carlsen walks away after FIDE disqualifies him for wearing jeans

Magnus Carlsen, five-time world chess champion, was disqualified from the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships for violating the event's strict dress code. The Norwegian was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under tournament regulations, and later disqualified by Chief Arbiter Alex Holowczak after refusing to change his attire.

“I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don’t want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home, maybe it’s a stupid principle, but I don’t think it’s any fun,” Carlsen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

As his frustration boiled over, Carlsen didn’t hold back. “They can enforce their rules. That’s fine by me. And my response is that fine, then I’m out. Like, f**k you. I don’t think anything more has to be said,” he declared.

What Led to the Disqualification?

Carlsen admitted to overlooking the dress code. “I had a nice lunch before coming here and barely had time to change. I put on a shirt and jacket but didn’t even think about the jeans,” he explained on YouTube. After receiving a warning and fine, he was told he wouldn’t be paired for the next round unless he changed immediately. Carlsen refused, citing a matter of principle.

“No, I haven’t appealed. Honestly, I’m too old to care too much,” he added. “If this is what they want, fine. Then I’m out.”

FIDE’s dress code mandates formal attire such as suits, trousers, or national traditional dress for men and equivalent standards for women. Players face a fine of €200 for violations, escalating to disqualification for repeated non-compliance.

Carlsen criticized the enforcement, citing past grievances with FIDE. “My patience with them was not very big to begin with,” he said, referencing what he views as the organization’s heavy-handed approach to players.

Carlsen’s choice not to play in the Blitz Championship further underscored his discontent. The chess legend acknowledged his struggles during the tournament but maintained his stance. “Nobody wants to back down, and this is where we are,” he concluded.