'Maha BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films': NCP's latest dig over new Parliament building

The National Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said, BJP leaders will no longer demand for a ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s films as he has shown his support over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.

He posted a video clip on Twitter with his voiceover, expressing happiness and also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new Parliament building.

“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji,” wrote Khan on his Twitter while sharing the images of the new Parliament.

He also said that a new Parliament symbolises New India while preserving the timeless aspiration of bringing glory to the nation.

“The Parliament is to nation what soul is to the body,” the 57-year-old actor said in the clip.

Reacting to this post, NCP’s national Spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, ‘Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in from to him and not calling for a ban on his films.”

This came amid Khan’s previous release, ‘Pathan’ saw widespread protests by right-wing groups, who demanded a ban on the film.

A collective decision was made by 20 opposition parties, including the NCP to boycott the event due to their objection to the Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the building, instead of President Draupadi Murmu.

The parties said that the President is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the parties said in a joint statement.

The majority of the 20 opposition parties also opted not to attend the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building back in December 2020, which was a coordinated but unannounced decision.