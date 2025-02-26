Maha Kumbh: Devotees rush to Sangam for final snan on Mahashivratri

Pilgrims from across the country took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri, marking the near conclusion of the 45-day Maha Kumbh. This event, which occurs once every 12 years, commenced on January 13, Paush Purnima, featuring grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'.

Related Articles

The religious gathering has attracted a record over 65 crore pilgrims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been overseeing the snan from Gorakhpur since 4 am, accompanied by senior officials. In a post on X, the CM extended congratulations to the saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees participating in the holy dip on Mahashivratri.

Government data indicates that by 2 am, over 11.66 lakh devotees had immersed themselves in the Sangam. This number rose to 25.64 lakh within two hours and nearly doubled to 41.11 lakh by 6 am. As the last auspicious 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh, many devotees gathered from midnight, with some performing the bathing rituals before the appointed time.

Billed as the world's largest spiritual gathering, the festival's final day drew pilgrims from across India and even from Nepal. Security personnel maintained vigilance to prevent overcrowding, as pilgrims from various states, including West Bengal, Karnataka, and Bihar, participated.

Mahashivratri that commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is significant in the context of the Kumbh Mela. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva's role in the Samudra Manthan led to the emergence of the Amrit Kumbh, the essence of the Kumbh Mela.

A total of 1.33 crore devotees immersed themselves at the Sangam and other ghats on Tuesday, pushing the overall footfall during Maha Kumbh 2025 to around 65 crore. The Uttar Pradesh government noted that this exceeds the population of all countries except India and China.

Authorities enforced a "no vehicle zone" in the mela area and implemented strict crowd control measures to ensure a seamless conclusion of Maha Kumbh 2025. DIG (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna reported extensive police deployment and preparations to handle the rush of devotees at the ghats and the main shivalayas. He stated that the entire Mela area is a "no-vehicle zone" and no VIP treatment would be provided on Wednesday, anticipating higher footfall than the previous day.