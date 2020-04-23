scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Maharashtra coronavirus hotspots, Red Zones: Here's a full list

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Covid-19 Cases at 5,652. Fourteen districts decalred as Hotspot red zones

The entire nation has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 The entire nation has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 25

Maharashtra is the state which has been most severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has reported 5,652 cases till April 23 (8 a.m.). The number of deaths in the state stands at 269, while 789 patients have been cured/discharged. According to the official website of Public Health Department, Maharashtra, 31 out of the total 36 districts in the state have reported cases of COVID-19.  

Fourteen districts in the state of Maharashtra have been identified as 'Red Zones', also known as 'Hotspots', by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Red Zones have been divided into two categories by the Health Ministry. First are areas which have a large outbreak of coronavirus cases while the second are areas which have a cluster of coronavirus cases.

'Red Zones' in Maharashtra which have had a large outbreak of coronavirus cases are:

  1. Mumbai
  2. Pune
  3. Thane
  4. Nagpur
  5. Sangli
  6. Ahmednagar
  7. Yavatmal
  8. Aurangabad
  9. Buldhana
  10. Mumbai Suburban
  11. Nashik

'Red Zones' in Maharashtra with a cluster of coronavirus cases are:

  1. Kolhapur
  2. Amravati
  3. Palghar

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: President approves ordinance against attacks on health workers; tally-21,393

Also Read: Delhi coronavirus: Three more red zones added; check out complete list

Also Read: Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Check complete list of containment zones as cases reach 2,178

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos