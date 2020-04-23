Maharashtra coronavirus hotspots, Red Zones: Here's a full list

Maharashtra is the state which has been most severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has reported 5,652 cases till April 23 (8 a.m.). The number of deaths in the state stands at 269, while 789 patients have been cured/discharged. According to the official website of Public Health Department, Maharashtra, 31 out of the total 36 districts in the state have reported cases of COVID-19.

Fourteen districts in the state of Maharashtra have been identified as 'Red Zones', also known as 'Hotspots', by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Red Zones have been divided into two categories by the Health Ministry. First are areas which have a large outbreak of coronavirus cases while the second are areas which have a cluster of coronavirus cases.

'Red Zones' in Maharashtra which have had a large outbreak of coronavirus cases are:

Mumbai Pune Thane Nagpur Sangli Ahmednagar Yavatmal Aurangabad Buldhana Mumbai Suburban Nashik

'Red Zones' in Maharashtra with a cluster of coronavirus cases are:

Kolhapur Amravati Palghar

