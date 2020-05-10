Maharashtra coronavirus update: State on edge with cases past 20,000; death toll at 779

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases breached 20,000-mark on Sunday. The central state of the country has registered 20,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's COVID-19 positive cases jumped 1,165. Coronavirus has killed as many as 779 people in Maharashtra. The state reported 48 deaths in last one day.

Of the 48 deaths, 27 were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune city, eight from Malegaon in Nashik district, and one each from Pune district, Akola, Nanded, and Amravati.

A total of 330 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals, taking their total number to 3,800.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: INS Jalashwa brings back 698 Indians from Male, Maldives; total cases 62,939

Maharashtra's recovery rate is quite low (18.78 per cent) compared to states like Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Of the total deaths and active cases in the whole Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 12,864 cases and 489 fatalities. Mumbai is one of the biggest coronavirus hotspots in the state.

So far, 2,27,804 people have been tested. While 2,41,290 people are placed under home quarantine, 13,976 are under institutional quarantine.

Pune is another coronavirus hotspot. The city has reported 1,975 cases and 141 deaths, so far. The positive case count in Thane stands at 800 and Navi Mumbai at 789. Malegaon has reported 472 cases and 20 deaths so far.