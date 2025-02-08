Maharashtra groom rejected, wedding cancelled after bride's family finds out his low CIBIL score

When families come together to arrange a marriage, factors like family background, financial stability, and horoscope compatibility often play a decisive role. But for a man in Maharashtra’s Murtizapur, his CIBIL score became the unexpected dealbreaker.

According to the Times of India, the wedding was called off at the last minute after the bride’s uncle insisted on checking the groom’s CIBIL score.

Both families had almost finalized the wedding, with preparations well underway. But during a formal meeting, the bride’s uncle raised concerns about the groom’s financial background and requested to see his CIBIL report—a summary of credit history, including loans, credit card usage, and repayment behaviour.

What they discovered left the bride’s family stunned. The report revealed that the man had taken multiple loans from various banks and had a low CIBIL score. Such a score often indicates financial instability due to loan defaults or irregular payments.

What is a CIBIL score?

A CIBIL score, provided by Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited, is a three-digit number that typically ranges from 300 to 900. It’s based on an individual’s credit history—covering how loans and credit cards have been managed and repaid over time. The higher the score, the more reliable the individual is considered from a lender’s perspective, making it a key factor in determining eligibility for loans and other forms of credit.

"If a man is already burdened with loans, how can he provide financial security to his wife?" the bride’s uncle reportedly asked. The rest of the family agreed with his concerns and immediately withdrew the proposal.

In today’s world, where financial security plays a crucial role in marriage decisions, this incident highlights how something as mundane as a credit score can determine the future of personal relationships.