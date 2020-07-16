Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 to be declared today at 1 pm; check marks on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will announce the results of Maharashtra board Class 12 exams today at 1 pm. Once declared, the students can check their results at the official state board website - mahresult.nic.in. Besides, students can also access results on hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscbaord.maharashtra.gov.in and maharashtraeducation.com.

Check Maharashtra HSC Result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads,' MSBSHE HSC Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter roll number and other required information to log in

Step 5: Your MSBSHSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Check MSBSHE Class 12 results via SMS

Students can also check their results using the SMS facility in case the website does not function properly. In order to check your result via SMS, you need to type MH with exam number and seat number and send it to 57766.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2020 whereas 17 lakh students attempted the Maharashtra board class 10 exams 2020. The board is yet to finalise for the Maharashtra SSC Results 2020. The Maharashtra state board managed to conduct all HSC exams as per schedule in February and March. Due to the lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the announcement of results got delayed.

Last year, the MHSC results were declared on May 28.