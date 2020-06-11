Maharashtra's Lonar lake turns pink mysteriously; experts investigate cause

Maharashtra's famous Lonar crater lake in Buldhana district has mysteriously changed its colour to pink, prompting scientists to investigate the puzzling cause.

The lake is 50,000 years old and normally appears to have a greenish hue. The sudden colour change has sparked a lot of theories and concerns alike. The lake was formed when a meteorite crashed into Earth creating a 113-hectare crater, which is today popularly known as Lonar crater or Lonar lake.

This is however not the first time the lake has changed its colour, according to scientists, but its more glaring this time. The lagoon is said to be highly alkaline in nature with a pH of 10.5, and extraordinarily stands out for its high levels of salinity.

An IIT Bombay study discovered minerals in the lake soil similar to the ones found in moon rock brought back during Apollo Program.

The lake was first discovered by JE Alexander in 1823.

Photos of Lonar Lake turning pink have gone viral on social media platforms.

Buldhana district collector Suman Rawat Chandra posted a picture of the lake on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Lonar Lake currently...Wonders of the Nature," tweeted Chandra.

