Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 declared Live Updates: Check MSBSHSE Class 10th board result on maharesult.nic.in; 77% pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today June 8. The MSBHSE Board class 10th result will be declared around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Students can access their results by visiting to the officail website --maharesult.nic.in

This year, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March. Check all the live updates on Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 here.

12:30pm: The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2019 has witnessed a decline in pass percentage to 77 per cent from 89.4 per cent last year. However, over 1 lakh students have scored first division, this year.

12:25pm: Maharashtra SSC results 2019: Girls have outperformed boys:- The pass percantage of girls is recorded 82.82 per cent, while a total of 72.18 per cent boys are passed.

12:20pm: A total of 20 students have score 100 per cent marks in the Maharashtra SSC class 10th results 2019. Among these 20 students, who have scored 100 per cent, 16 students are from Latur district, 3 from Aurangabad and 1 student from Amravati district.

12:15pm: As many as 25,941 students have scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examination.

12:10pm: Konkan district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.38 per cent, while, Nagpur has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 67.27 per cent.

12:05pm: MSBSHSE board chairman Shakuntala Kale has announced the reult at a press conference at the board headquarters in Pune.

12:00pm: Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result declared:- A total of 77.01 per cent students have cleared the MSBSHSE board class 10th examination.

11:50am: List of third party websites where students can check Maharashtra class 10th result 2019 are:-

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

result.mkcl.org

mh-hsc.ac.in

results.gov.in

maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net/maharashtra/

mahresult.nic.in

11:45 am: How to check Maharashtra SSC 10TH Results 2019:-

Step 1: Visit any of these offciial website-- maharashtraeducation.com or mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on download the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

11:40 am: Maharashtra State Board Press conference:- MSBSHSE has started the press conference to announce the SSC Result 2019.

11:30 am: Passing marks:- Students need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks at least and a minimum of 20 per cent marks in each theory exam to clear the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th examination.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 result at 1pm today; check score on mahresult.nic.in