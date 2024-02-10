Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara falls victim to cyber crime; team issues alert

Mahesh Babu on Saturday faced a distressing situation as his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, became the target of cybercrime. An unidentified individual created a fraudulent Instagram account impersonating the young Sitara, misleading her followers with deceptive trade and investment links.

The incident was brought to light when Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara's mother, took to Instagram to inform the public that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrator.

“Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one.” wrote the actress.

“The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms. Sitara Gattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Gattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences," the post read.

The Telugu superstar's team, in collaboration with the Madhapur police, swiftly responded to the situation by issuing a public warning against the imposter.

They cautioned social media users about the fake profile and the potential risks associated with engaging with the unsolicited links being circulated. This proactive measure aimed to prevent further deception and protect the fans and followers of the Ghattamaneni family from falling victim to such online scams.

Sitara, who celebrated her 11th birthday on July 20, 2023, is not only known for being the daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar but has also garnered significant attention for her dancing skills and presence on social media.

She frequently appears on her parents' social media timelines, charming audiences with her talents.

Mahesh Babu recently starred in the action drama 'Guntur Karam'. He will next be seen in a film directed by SS Rajamouli.

