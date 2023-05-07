Major tragedy averted as 5 kg IED recovered in J-K's Pulwama district

Security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir averted a major tragedy on Sunday by recovering a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) at Arigam on the Pulwama-Shopian road. Officials said that the IED was recovered based on the questioning of a terrorist associate, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, who was already under arrest in another case.

In a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, it was stated that the police had apprehended Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a terror associate, and recovered the IED on his disclosure. The tweet also said that the police had averted a major tragedy. An investigation has been started, and a case has been registered.

This recovery comes just days after the loss of five soldiers who were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists when the forces moved in to flush out ultras in the Rajouri sector last Friday. The soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for their country.

On Saturday, a terrorist was gunned down after he, along with his associate, was confronted by security forces. The encounter took place in an area near Pulwama. The terrorist's associate managed to escape, but security forces continued their search operation to catch him.

