‘Makes no sense to continue’: Ankur Warikoo shuts down profitable ₹100 crore courses business

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo on Sunday announced that he has shut down his ₹100 crore courses business and converted WebVeda into a subscription-based platform, saying the move was aimed at making learning and career opportunities more accessible.

“I have shut down my 100 crores course business. And converted it into a subscription! Between making more money and helping more people - the choice was super clear to me!” Warikoo wrote in a post on X.

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I have shut down my 100 crores course business.

And converted it into a subscription!



Between making more money and helping more people - the choice was super clear to me!



WebVeda now gives access to ALL courses, for the price of one course.



As a WebVeda member you will get:

-… pic.twitter.com/D0oIQ9TTx0 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 17, 2026

The announcement came a day after Warikoo surprised followers by revealing that he was completely shutting down a profitable courses venture that had generated ₹100 crore in revenue and ₹25 crore in profits over the last five years.

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Growth as a subscription

Explaining the transition, Warikoo said WebVeda will now offer access to all present and future courses under a single membership plan.

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“As a WebVeda member you will get:

ALL courses, present and future (we add a course every day, every week, every month)

An exclusive members-only community

Personalized jobs based on your skills

100% refund policy, as always.

Skills. Community. Jobs. Growth as a subscription,” he said.

Warikoo also said that all existing learners on the platform would automatically be moved to the new membership model without any additional charge.

“All 5 lakh existing WebVeda students have been upgraded to the membership for FREE,” he added.

‘None of such things should ever matter’

The entrepreneur said the decision was rooted in a larger vision of democratising access to education, networking and employment opportunities.

“I want every person in this country with a phone and an internet connection to have the same learning, networking and job opportunities in life as someone born into privilege. Where they were born, how much they earn, what language they speak - none of such things should ever matter,” he said.

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Friday announcement surprised followers

Earlier on Friday, Warikoo had announced that he was shutting down his courses business despite its strong financial performance.

In a video posted on X, he said, “I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down.”

I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business.



We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020.



5 lakh students.

100 crores in sales.

25 crores in profits.



But it makes no sense to continue it.



I’ll be sharing more about my decision and what… pic.twitter.com/hBfyX0Dqm7 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) May 15, 2026

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it.”

The statement triggered widespread reactions online, with many users questioning why Warikoo would discontinue a profitable business. At the time, he had not disclosed the complete reason behind the move and had said he would explain the decision in a detailed video scheduled for May 16 at 8:30 pm.

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Followers react to the announcement

Warikoo’s announcement left several followers shocked, with many users expressing surprise over the decision to shut down a profitable venture.

One user said, “Damn! You’ve got a heart of steel, Ankur. I’ve never seen a founder shut down such hugely successful courses that were generating so much revenue. Usually, it’s only the failed ones that get shut down.”

A second user wrote, “But why sir i am a regular viewer of your content you have a responsibility towards the society and the nation india requires people like you to spread financial awareness I don't accept your decision”.

Another user commented, “Will definitely join and eagerly awaiting your next project. I havee been really a fan of all your content you share and learned amlot esp in finance domain. Real good on ground examples. Best wishes. Would like to join and be part of joirney wherever possible”