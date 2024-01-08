Maldives summons Indian envoy in tit-for-tat move over PM Modi remark row

The diplomatic row between India and Maldives escalated further with the Maldivian foreign ministry calling the Indian high commissioner hours after Maldives envoy was summoned by the MEA for the unsavory conduct of now-suspended three junior ministers of the country.

Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned to the ministry of external affairs and reportedly told that remarks on PM Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep were totally uncalled and unacceptable to New Delhi.

Mohamed Muizzu, who is in Beijing seeking financial aid, quickly suspended the three junior ministers who had posted derogatory tweets mocking the PM's trip to the islands.

The Maldivian foreign ministry distanced itself from the row, saying personal views did not represent its position.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

