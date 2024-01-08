India summons Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb as diplomatic row escalates

India has summoned Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb amid an escalating row over ministers' remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

Three Maldivian ministers were suspended for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India, which former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla labelled as "shameful and racist".

Abdulla in news interview requested Indians to end the boycott campaign against Maldives triggered after the tweets. The row began after some Maldivian ministers posted derogatory remarks targeting India and PM Modi for posting photos and videos from his visit to Lakshadweep.

Also read: EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings, starts #ChaloLakshadweep campaign

After the row began, many Indians on social media claimed that they cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation and several Bollywood celebrities also pitched Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination.

#WATCH | Ibrahim Shaheeb, Maldives Envoy exits the MEA in Delhi's South Block.



He had reached the Ministry amid row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/Dxsj3nkNvw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Ties between the two nations have been strained ever since Mohamed Muizzu, seen largely as a pro-China leader, was elected President. Following his election to the top post, Muizzu pushed for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives on the grounds of security.