scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
India summons Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb as diplomatic row escalates

Feedback

India summons Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb as diplomatic row escalates

Three Maldivian ministers were suspended for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India, which former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla labelled as "shameful and racist".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ties between India had Maldives have been strained ever since Mohamed Muizzu, seen largely as a pro-China leader, was elected President. Ties between India had Maldives have been strained ever since Mohamed Muizzu, seen largely as a pro-China leader, was elected President.

India has summoned Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb amid an escalating row over ministers' remarks against PM Narendra Modi. 

Three Maldivian ministers were suspended for derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India, which former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla labelled as "shameful and racist". 

Abdulla in news interview requested Indians to end the boycott campaign against Maldives triggered after the tweets. The row began after some Maldivian ministers posted derogatory remarks targeting India and PM Modi for posting photos and videos from his visit to Lakshadweep. 

Also read:  EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings, starts #ChaloLakshadweep campaign

After the row began, many Indians on social media claimed that they cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation and several Bollywood celebrities also pitched Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination.

Ties between the two nations have been strained ever since Mohamed Muizzu, seen largely as a pro-China leader, was elected President. Following his election to the top post, Muizzu pushed for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives on the grounds of security. 

Published on: Jan 08, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement