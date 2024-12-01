Man admits breaking into 1,000 homes: 'It relieves my stress'

Japanese police recently arrested a 37-year-old man who confessed to breaking into over 1,000 homes, describing it as an unusual way to cope with stress. Authorities detained him on Monday for allegedly trespassing on a property in Dazaifu, located in southern Japan, a police spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

The Mainichi Shimbun reported the man’s statement: "Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times." He further explained, "I feel so thrilled that my palms sweat, wondering if someone will catch me, and it helps relieve my stress," as cited by the police.

In another bizarre incident gaining attention online, authorities are addressing the case of a deceased teenager who is being prosecuted posthumously. Her suicide also inadvertently caused the death of another woman, sparking debates over the unusual legal proceedings.

The tragic incident occurred on August 31 when a teenager jumped from the 12th floor of a building, landing on a pedestrian and causing the deaths of both individuals. The victim, 32-year-old corporate professional Chikako Chiba, was walking with three friends when the teenager fell on her.

Police argue that the teen was old enough to understand the potential risk of endangering others below and have requested an official indictment to be recorded against her, despite her death. The move has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling it futile and an unnecessary use of resources, as reported by Japan Today.

A comment on the Japan Today website encapsulated the public outrage: “Prosecuting a dead girl is peak government ridiculousness – bureaucrats so obsessed with following their rigid, outdated rules that they’ve completely lost touch with common sense and human decency.”