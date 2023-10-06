scorecardresearch
Man booked for 'abusing' cabin crew on Air India flight

 A man has been booked for allegedly using abusive language and passing lewd comments towards the crew members aboard an Air India flight, the Delhi Police has said.


According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, a crew member working in the economy class cabin said the accused -- originally seated at 21B and later at 45H -- started passing lewd comments and abusing others on board.


He was verbally warned by the cabin supervisor, before being given a written warning. The crew later restrained him as he continued to behave in the same manner, the FIR said.

Published on: Oct 06, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
