Man finds lizard in sambar at Delhi restaurant; police probe underway

A video of a lizard drowned in sambar in a popular Delhi restaurant has gone viral on social media. Pankaj Agarwal was dining out with his friends at the South Indian restaurant'Saravana Bhavan' when he discovered a dead lizard in his sambar.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man shows the dead lizard on a spoon with half-eaten food visible in the background.

In the video, Pankaj can be heard shouting at the restaurant staff as he points to the dead lizard in his food. He angrily points out that a major portion of the lizard's body is missing. Though it is not clear from the video whether Agarwal believes that he had eaten the other half of the lizard or not.

"Muh se nikala hai yeh bite, aadhi gayab hai [I have taken this out from my mouth... half of the lizard is missing]," Pankaj can be heard shouting.

(Add video/post here)

He and his friends then take photos of the menu cards to clearly identify the name of the restaurant.

Later, a formal complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police over the incident and a case has been registered against the restaurant. Police investigation is currently underway.

The Delhi Police has asked for the CCTV footage from the restaurant. Details of the person who prepared the meal, ingredients used to make sambar, and the restaurant's licence have been sought by the police.

Saravana Bhavan is an international chain of restaurants with outlets all across the world. It has 39 outlets in India and 87 outlets abroad.

