Man frames relatives by putting his semen on daughter, injures private parts

In a shocking turn of events, a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter and framing his relatives for the heinous crime. The accused was driven by a desire to seize a share of his family's property.

The incident, which occurred in April 2023, initially appeared to be a horrific case of sexual assault. The man had filed a complaint with the Ghumurwali police station, claiming that his uncle and cousins had broken into his home, abducted his seven-year-old daughter, and sexually assaulted her and his wife.

The police, alarmed by the gravity of the allegations, launched an investigation. The medical examination of the child revealed injuries consistent with sexual assault, and semen was found on her clothing. The child herself had identified her cousins as the perpetrators, seemingly corroborating her father's claims.

However, as the investigation deepened, disturbing inconsistencies began to emerge. The Special Investigation Cell for Women's Crimes took over the case and meticulously examined the evidence. It was discovered that the child had not been kidnapped and that the semen found on her clothing matched the DNA of her father.

The truth was far more sinister than anyone could have imagined. The father had meticulously planned and executed a heinous act, sexually assaulting his own daughter and then framing his relatives. He had even coached his young daughter to falsely accuse her relatives, manipulating her innocence to serve his nefarious purpose.

The accused has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, fabrication of evidence, and attempt to murder.