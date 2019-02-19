Man orders food in Chennai to find Swiggy delivery employee coming all the way from Rajasthan!

If waiting for food that you just ordered is a difficult task, imagine what this Chennai-based Swiggy customer must have gone through when he checked his app only to find that the delivery executive is coming all the way from Rajasthan! On Sunday, Twitter user Bhargav Rajan, a Chennai-resident, posted an image showing that Swiggy had attempted to deliver food from a Rajasthan-based restaurant, eliciting laughs from Twitterati and smart comebacks from the social media team of the Bengaluru-based startup. "Wow Swiggy what are you driving?" tweeted Rajan, along with a screenshot of the tracking details offered by the app.

The image showed that the order had been picked up and was enroute to delivery. The value of the order for which Swiggy's delivery partner was willing to drive across the country? Just Rs 138.

Not to be outdone, Swiggy realised the humour in the situation and promptly replied, "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future," SwiggyCares tweeted in response, and then got punny with more references to Marvel Comics. "Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion Bon appetite!"

In a subsequent tweet, responding to Twitterati jokes about determination, it said "We'll fly to the moon and back for our customers!"

