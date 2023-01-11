Man says SpiceJet left Bengaluru-bound flyers locked in boarding gate area for over 60 minutes at Delhi airport

A vlogger on Tuesday took to Instagram to claim SpiceJet left Bengaluru-bound passengers locked in the area between the boarding gate and the flight for over an hour at Delhi airport.

Soumil Agarwal, a vlogger, said among the locked passengers are senior citizens who weren't even given drinking water when asked.

The incident happened at gate number 55 of Delhi's T3 terminal on SpiceJet's Delhi to Bengaluru flight (SG8133).

"I understand that sometime flight gets delayed. But making the passengers cross the boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these two ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool.

"When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing, when senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn’t give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open. And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer. Who treats their customers like this?" captioned Agarwal in his Instagram post.

This is the latest among a string of recent incidents that have given Indian airline companies a bad name.

Air India is the worst-hit among the lot after two incidents of passengers peeing inside its flights mid-air after which the aviation regulator DCGA had to initiate action against the Tata-owned airline.

IndiGo, Go First and Vistara were also in the news for the various different reasons ranging from technical glitches in the flight, hoax bomb threats, hydraulic failure and aircraft leaving behind several flyers behind.