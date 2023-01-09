Man shares grandfather’s British Indian passport issued in 1931; netizens call it 'museum piece'

Witnessing a piece of history is always fascinating, more so if it is available on social media platforms at the convenience of your fingertips. In one such instance, an internet user recently shared his grandfather's British Indian passport issued at Lahore in 1931, which left internet users amazed.

Anshuman Singh on Saturday took to Twitter to share a few images of his grandfather's British Indian Passport. "My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then," he tweeted.

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

The passport belonged to Panjab Rai (as specified by the user on his post) and allows the bearer to travel in the colony of Kenya as well as India.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1,41,000 views and over 1,800 likes, with many users terming it as "precious" possession.

"How did you lay your hands on such a precious document," a user asked. "Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure," another user commented.

Another Twitter user replied by sharing snippets of his grandfather’s passport. "Here is from my great grandfather Sardar Kartar Singh. It was kept safe by my mama ji and last year my mama ji handed it over to me. You can also see the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Bombay."

"Thanks for sharing @anshumansingh75 Have same British - Indian Passport of my great grandfather issued in 1923. @MEAIndia," another commented.

Most people were amazed that the passport had been maintained for so long and called it a historical document.

"Getting a passport in 1931. Great. Majority wouldn't have known what passport is at that time," a user mentioned.

