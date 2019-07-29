Man vs Wild: Special PM Modi episode to be aired on August 12 at 9 pm on Discovery

Modi in Man Vs Wild: Celebrity host Bear Grylls is going to share screen space with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the August 12th episode of his famous show Man Vs Wild on Discovery channel. The ace-adventurer announced this on his official Twitter handle with a video and wrote, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Modi". In the 47 seconds teaser of the video, PM Modi can be seen riding a blue-coloured open-boat and walking in forests along with Bear Grylls.

Further in the video, PM Modi is seen welcoming Grylls. Grylls says: "You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive".

The show will air at 9 pm on Discovery Channel on August 12. The show can also be watched on the official website of Discovery discoverychannel.co.in.

According to Grylls the episode is to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

Man vs Wild: PM Modi enters the wild with spear in hand in Bear Grylls' show