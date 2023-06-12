Manipur crisis: 50,000 displaced amid violence; internet banned till June 15

Over 50,000 individuals have been displaced in the Manipur ethnic violence, with the displaced finding shelter in 349 relief camps in the state, a minister said in Imphal on Sunday.

In an effort to halt the violence, combing operations have been launched in all districts, with particular attention given to the vulnerable areas, State Information and public relations minister RK Ranjan said, as per PTI.

In the last 24 hours, security forces seized 57 firearms, 318 rounds of ammunition, and five bombs from Porompat police station, Imphal East and Sugnu police stations in Kakching district. With the recovered firearms and ammunition, the seized tally now sits at 868 firearms and 11,518 ammunition.

The state government has also extended the ban on internet services through to June 15th. Mobile and broadband services will be unavailable till 3 pm on the day, as per an order issued by commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on Saturday. The ban was first imposed on May 3.

While the internet ban has been extended, curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in 5 valley districts and 10 hours in neighbouring hill districts. Six other hill districts, however, will be exempt from the relaxation.

The NH-37 highway has opened up the movement of essential items, the government informed.

The ethnic violence, which began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the state on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has claimed 105 lives and has left over 320 individuals with injuries.

Earlier, on May 30, the centre and state government collaborated to offer compensation packages worth Rs 10 lakh to families of the victims of the violence.

The decision was made after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal in May. The two ministers assessed the situation in the state and finalised the compensation packages. In addition to the packages, the two ministers decided to set up official telephone lines to curb the rumour-mongering in the state.