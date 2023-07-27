Manipur: Fresh fighting erupts in Bishnupur district, villagers forced to leave houses

Fresh firing was reported on Thursday in Bishnupur district of Manipur after a gunfight broke out between two communities in the area. The villagers in Moirang said several homes were allegedly set on fire during the violence, India Today reported.

The villagers added there were gunshots heard on Wednesday night as well, following which many residents, living nearby, had to take shelter elsewhere.

One villager told India Today: “The gunfight has been going on since last night. We didn't sleep all night and didn't eat anything either."

On Wednesday, two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said. However, no casualties were reported.

Since the beginning of May, Manipur has seen ethnic clashes between the Meitis and Kukis. The BJP-led state government has come under fire over its failure to stop the violence. Members of Parliament from newly formed INDIA bloc of parties will be visiting the crisis-hit Manipur for two days over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a video message, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi over the impasse in Manipur. Gandhi said Modi is the prime minister of a selected few and doesn't care about the sufferings of the women of Manipur.

“You all saw what's happening in Manipur. You would have thought that when a state is burning the country's prime minister would say something. Many of you would have thought that the prime minister would at least visit Imphal and meet people,” Gandhi said.

“You would be surprised why is the prime minister of the country not going to Manipur and speaking on it. It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze,” he added.

Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is only interested in power and would do anything to get it.

“For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country,” he said.

