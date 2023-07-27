‘Red diary will reveal Congress’ dark deeds,’ says PM Modi in Rajasthan; CM Gehlot responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress in an address in Rajasthan’s Sikar where he had gone to inaugurate a host of projects on Thursday. He invoked the infamous ‘red diary’ and said that the grand old party’s “dark deeds” are recorded in it. Modi said that if the red diary is opened, many issues will be solved.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded to the accusations and said that there is no such diary and all that is a fabricated tale.

Modi, in his speech, said that the ‘red diary’ is a fresh project of Congress’ 'jhut ki dukan'.

"It is said that this 'red diary' contains records of the dark deeds of the Congress government. People are saying that if the pages of the 'red diary' are opened, many significant issues will be resolved," he said. The mention of the ‘red diary’ has silenced even the biggest leaders of the Congress, he said, adding that they might try to keep their lips sealed but the ‘red diary’ will be a big blow to Congress in this election.

He also blamed the Gehlot government for stalling developments, and said that the Rajasthan people want the BJP in power. "Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan - lotus will win, lotus will bloom,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot, who this morning accused the Prime Minister’s Office of removing his 3-minute pre-scheduled speech welcoming PM Modi in the state, said that PM Modi should focus on the ‘red cylinder’ instead of the ‘red diary’, a jibe on the escalating gas prices.

Gehlot said that the Prime Minister will be shown a ‘red flag’ in the days to come.

“The prime minister’s position has its own dignity,” he said, adding that the BJP is making baseless allegations in a panicked manner.

"There is no such red diary," the Rajasthan chief minister said. "They should talk about the red cylinder," he added.

The ‘red diary’ was produced by former minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha on Sunday. Gudha claimed that he had saved Gehlot but was removed without being given an opportunity to explain himself. Gudha had said that he had secured a ‘red diary’ on the directions of Gehlot during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department against Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore.

He also claimed that the chief minister repeatedly asked him if he had burnt the ‘red diary’.

Gudha was removed from his role on Friday after he questioned the government on the issue of crimes against women in the state.

