'Mann ki Baat' Highlights: PM Modi urges everyone to visit National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to visit the National War Memorial near India Gate in New Delhi. Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also announced that from next year the Republic Day will be celebrated from January 23 to January 30 every year. The celebration will also include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which falls on January 23.

The 85th edition of PM Modi's was delayed by half an hour as the Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 74th death anniversary.

"Today is the death anniversary of our revered Bapu Mahatma Gandhi ji. The 30th of January reminds us of the teachings of Bapu. Just a few days ago, we celebrated Republic Day as well," PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi on Amar Jawan Jyoti

PM Modi also commented on 'Amar Jaan Jyoti' during 'Mann Ki Baat'. "Some veterans wrote to me that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' (at the National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs...I request you to visit the War Memorial".

"We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen & the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes," he added.

PM Modi congratulates Padma Bhushan and PM Bal Puraskar awardees.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate the Padma Bhushan and PM Bal Puraskar awardees.

"Many important national awards were also given away in the country. One of them is the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar. These awards are given to children who have rendered courageous and inspirational work at a young age," PM Modi added.

PM Modi remembers Collar Wali Baghin (Tigress)

During Sunday's 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister called the love for nature and compassion for every living being "our culture and nature."

He added that a glimpse of this culture was seen when a tigress in the Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh passed away. The tigress was known as Collar Wali Baghin.

"People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated world over," said PM Modi.

PM Modi on vaccination drive

PM Modi said the nation is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that it is a matter of pride that so far 4.5 crore children have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The faith of our people in our nation's vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of COVID infections is declining," said PM Modi.

