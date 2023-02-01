Massive avalanche hits upper reaches of Gulmarg in J&K, kills 1 person

On Wednesday, a big avalanche killed one person and seriously injured another in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.



The massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,PTI quoted officials as saying.



“Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow,” a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.



Two other persons are suspected to be caught in the avalanche. Rescue efforts are now ongoing in the region.



The avalanche, according to the details, impacted the upper slopes of the Gulmarg skiing resort.



An avalanche struck the remote Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday (January 27). However, there were no recorded casualties.



The administration, according to officials, has issued an avalanche warning in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.



The avalanche tumbled into a river near a hamlet in the Mechail belt, but little harm was done because the village was far away, they added.

