Max Verstappen dominates Bahrain Grand Prix to win Formula 1 season opener with Perez P2, Alonso P3

Max Verstappen secured an impressive victory at the season opener of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship held in Bahrain. The Dutchman, who drives for the Red Bull Racing team, put in a dominant performance to start the season on a high note.

The race took place on the Sakhir Circuit, which is known for its challenging layout and high temperatures. Verstappen started the race from the pole position, having set the fastest time in qualifying the previous day. He made a clean start and managed to maintain his lead throughout the race.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez took second place on the podium.

Third place went to Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, the oldest driver on the grid. The Spaniard, who is widely regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats, showed that he still has the skill and tenacity to compete at the highest level. Alonso's podium finish was a much-needed boost for his team, which has been looking to make an impact in the championship after a relatively quiet few seasons.

There are no indications that Mercedes' challenges will subside, as Lewis Hamilton concluded the race in fifth position, well outside of the podium places, and his teammate George Russell finished in seventh place.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who was fighting for a podium place at the Bahrain Grand Prix ended up P19 after an engine failure.

Bahrain Grand Prix Full Race Result

