Jean-Eric Vergne wins India's first-ever Formula E in Hyderabad

Two-time Formula E world champion Jean-Eric Vergne won India's inaugural Formula E race on Saturday. Vergne is part of the American racing outfit DS Penske. Kiwi driver Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing finished second in the thrilling and chaotic race. Sebastian Beumi also racing for Envision Racing finished in third place rounding the podium spots.

Jean-Eric Vergne is a French professional racing driver who currently competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. He has been a part of the Formula E series since its inception in 2014 and has established himself as one of the top drivers in the championship.

11 teams competed on the street circuit of Hyderabad - Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

Let's talk about the Indian teams Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing. Oliver Rowland of Mahindra Racing finished in the sixth spot. Meanwhile, Lucas Di Grassi finished at the 14th spot for Mahindra. It was not a good day for the Jaguar racing team after Sam Bird hit Mitch Evans in a bid to overtake, thereby taking both cars out of the race.

Here's a full list of drivers who were unable to finish the race: Rene Rast, Jake Hughes, Sam Bird, Dan Ticktum, Mitch Evans and Kelvin Van Der Linde.

Pascal Wehrlein of the Tag Heuer Porsche team is leading the driver's championship currently with 80 points. Jake Dennis for the Avalanche Andretti team is in the second spot currently with 62 points.

The next Formula E race will be happening in two weeks' time in Cape Town, South Africa.