'MBAs are outdated': Anupam Mittal backs builders to lead, not business school grads

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has challenged the value of traditional MBAs, calling them outdated and overrated compared to hands-on experience in building real-world products.

In a LinkedIn post, the Shaadi.com founder urged students and young professionals to skip business school unless it’s a top-tier program — and instead learn by doing.

Mittal, who holds an MBA himself, said his early career as a product manager shaped his ability to build companies far more than his degree. “Case studies and frameworks are nice,” he wrote, “but they don’t teach you how to question the status quo or align conflicting stakeholders.”

He listed real product roles — from PMs to robotics and AI engineers — as the best training grounds for anyone looking to run a business, accelerate a career, or lead in the 21st century.

“The builder’s life is messy, political, creative, analytical — all at once,” he wrote. “It’s a microcosm of real life, not classroom fluff.”

Mittal added that being a builder forces you to synthesize data, tell compelling stories, and “play long games” — traits he credits for his entrepreneurial success.

His closing advice: “If you MUST do an MBA, pick a Tier 1 school, or better, hide for a few months and learn how to build, especially with AI.”